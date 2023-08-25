Woman with cervical cancer gives birth to healthy baby girl

In a medical miracle, doctors here helped a 39-year-old woman with cervical cancer to give birth to a healthy baby girl, while also treating her cancer, which presently is in remission.

Marina Ch Ralte, 39, resident of Mizoram, was 16 weeks pregnant when she was diagnosed with a 7-cm long tumour in the uterine cervix.

Ensuring the safety and well-being of both the mother and the unborn child, doctors at Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC), Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, carefully administered a total of 7 cycles of chemotherapy to Marina.

Throughout the chemotherapy process, the team conducted regular foetal monitoring to closely track the baby's development and ensure her health too.

While initially Marina faced significant bleeding complications, after the second cycle of chemotherapy, her bleeding ceased, demonstrating the effectiveness of the treatment.

As her pregnancy progressed, the medical team decided on a strategic plan for the safe delivery of the child. Marina underwent a lower segment caesarean section (LSCS) during her 37th week of pregnancy, resulting in the birth of a healthy baby girl.