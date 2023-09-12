Urban areas may spur respiratory infection risk among young kids: Study

"Interestingly, changes in the blood of pregnant mothers and newborn babies, as well as changes in the new-born immune system, seem to partly explain this relationship,” Brustad added.

The findings, presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Milan, were done on 663 children and their mothers who took part in the research from pregnancy until the children were three years old.

Researchers did blood tests of mothers during pregnancy and their new-born babies and analysed the children’s immune systems when they were four weeks old. They found that children living in urban areas had differences in their immune systems compared to those living in rural areas.

“Our results suggest that the environment children live in can have an effect on their developing immune system before they are exposed to coughs and colds," Brustad said.

"We continue to investigate why some otherwise healthy children are more prone to infections than others and what the implications are for later health," he said.

Another study, conducted on 1,344 mothers and their children living in Scotland and England, also presented at the Congress and published in Pediatric Pulmonology shows factors such as attending day care, living in a damp home or near dense traffic behind an increase in the risk of chest infections in young children.