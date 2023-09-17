Dengue outbreak in Bihar's Siwan, 42 cases in one village

After Bhagalpur and Patna, a dengue outbreak has been reported from Bihar’s Siwan district with 42 patients infected with the vector-borne disease in one village.

The outbreak occurred in Malikan village under Hussainganj block in the district.

The official said that 11 patients of dengue were found 10 days ago and now the number has reached 42, including 24 positive cases that appeared in the last 24 hours.