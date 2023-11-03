World's 2nd man to receive genetically modified pig's heart dies in US

The second man ever to receive a genetically modified pig's heart has died six weeks after US surgeons performed the second such historic transplant, doctors at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) announced on Wednesday.

Lawrence Faucette, 58, suffering from terminal heart disease became the second patient in the world to receive a transplant of a genetically modified pig heart on September 20.

The doctors in a statement said that Faucette had initially made significant progress after his surgery. His transplanted heart performed well, with no signs of rejection during the first month, and he also engaged in physical therapy to regain the ability to walk.

However, “In recent days, his heart began to show initial signs of rejection -- the most significant challenge with traditional transplants involving human organs as well," the doctors said in a statement.

"Despite the medical team’s greatest efforts, Faucette ultimately succumbed on October 30."