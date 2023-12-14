Can meditation improve the impact of social media on mental health ?

Mental Health:- Social media has evolved into an inseparable part of our lives, with its substantial role in connecting people, sharing information and expressing creativity. However, the excessive usage of social media, especially by Gen Z, has adversely impacted people’s mental health.

In this article, we will delve deeper into how the mental health of young individuals is impacted by social media, underlining the adverse consequences, such as depression and low self-esteem, while highlighting the potential benefits of meditation as a form of therapy.

The unparalleled influence of social media on Gen Z

Gen Z is the first generation to have been raised entirely in the digital era, with social media as an essential part of their lives from the beginning. They are consumers and creators who utilise platforms such as Instagram, X, and Facebook to communicate their experiences, thoughts, and imaginations with the world.

Owing to this, they often find themselves using these platforms more frequently and for prolonged durations, getting lost in the intricate maze of the digital world. Here are some of the ways through which social media hampers the mental health of young individuals, leading to conditions like low self-esteem, anxiety, depression and much more.

Unrealistic expectations

Social media has emerged as a platform where individuals reveal their best moments, often edited and carefully curated to deliver an idealised version of their lives. This can fuel unrealistic expectations among the younger generation, leading to low self-esteem and a sense of inferiority. Comparing one's reality with the highlight reels of others can be detrimental, driving dissatisfaction and negative emotions.

While individuals often compare themselves with the flawless lives of others on social media, it is a flawed practice as it involves assessing one's existence based on limited and usually manufactured glimpses of others' lives. This can result in feelings of jealousy and envy, negatively affecting one's mental health.

Cyberbullying

Similar to conventional forms of bullying, cyberbullying can cause considerable damage to an individual's self-esteem. In this regard, GenZ, who is often extensively involved in social media, may find it challenging to escape cyberbullying, resulting in feelings of remorse, anxiety and seclusion.