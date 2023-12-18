Factory producing duplicate 'Betnovate-N' busted in Delhi, mastermind arrested

Duplicate 'Betnovate-N':- A fake medical factory preparing duplicate ‘Betnovate-N’ was busted by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch and 2,200 filled tubes and 68,000 empty tubes of the skin ointment seized, an official said on Sunday, adding that they have also arrested the mastermind.

The accused was identified as Avan Monga, 45, a resident of Vishnu Garden, Delhi.

Betnovate-N’ cream, a product of Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK) Company, is used for skin problems.

Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav said that from the last few months, reliable inputs were received that many duplicate cosmetics and medicines products are being manufactured by some entities.

A police team was assigned the task to develop information against such entities and information was gathered through manual as well technical sources.

"It was revealed that some entities situated in the Gulabi Bagh area are indulging in the illegal activity of manufacturing/stocking/ supplying/trading duplicate products of GSK Company. Authorised Enforcement officer of the company was contacted who also confirmed the same information with him," the Special CP said.

The police team acted swiftly and a joint raid along with the Enforcement officer was conducted at the premises.

"During search, 57 cartons containing empty tubes of Betnovate-N cream were recovered from the factory, wherein each carton was found containing 1,200 tubes. Four cartons containing filled tubes of Betnovate-N cream were also recovered from the factory, wherein each carton was found containing 550 tubes," said Yadav.

Other raw material and heavy Industrial machines which were being used for manufacturing were also seized.

During interrogation, the owner of the factory, Monga disclosed that he was running this factory for the last one year to gain a big margin. “He further disclosed that he used to get printed outer cover and tube of Betnovate-N from a printing press situated in outer Delhi and thereafter used it to fill/reseal the product in his factory," the Special CP said.

Monga had spread this business in the area of outer Delhi and efforts are being made to unearth the whole chain, he added. IANS/SP