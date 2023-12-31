NRIs flock to hospitals in India during holiday season

NRIs flock to hospitals:- As the festive spirit envelops the nation, India is witnessing a significant influx of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) seeking specialised medical treatments, particularly in dental, dermatology, orthopaedics and hair care.

This surge is attributed to the unique combination of cost-effectiveness, familiarity with treatment patterns, and accessibility that India offers, making it the preferred destination for NRIs from the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, and New Zealand.

An estimated 18% of NRIs opt to travel to India during the Christmas, New year and Sankranthi season for a myriad of health concerns such as dental issues, weight management, and vitamin deficiencies. Driven by the seasonal transition and the lure of quality healthcare at affordable prices, medical tourism in India has become a hot-spot, attracting individuals seeking both preventive and corrective treatments.

"At RegenOrthoSport, we are witnessing a surge in international patients selecting our Hyderabad and Mumbai hospitals for their healthcare needs, especially during this holiday season. Our dedication to providing comprehensive, non-surgical solutions for musculoskeletal issues, particularly knee and back pain, has established us as a premier destination,” said Dr Venkatesh Movva, Managing Director, RegenOrthoSport and a popular regenerative medicine specialist.

According to Dr. Movva, who operates centres at Dallas in the US and Hyderabad and Mumbai centres in India, a key factor drawing international patients to his centre is their unique out-patient procedure, which allows for a quicker recovery time. This means patients can spend more time with their families and get back to enjoying their holiday season faster.

Dr. Hemant Kaukuntla, Managing Director, Century Hospital, sheds light on the compelling reasons behind NRIs choosing India for their medical needs during the holiday season. "Healthcare systems outside India often pose challenges, with some countries relying on public health schemes, leading to long waiting periods. Private healthcare in foreign countries can be prohibitively expensive, particularly for normal wage earners and families. India, with its renowned healthcare facilities, provides a solution with quick access to treatments, cost-effectiveness, and a familiarity with treatment patterns that NRIs find appealing."

Dr Praveen Kumar Kulkarni, Senior Consultant KIMS Hospital said, “The reasons for NRIs seeking healthcare in India during vacations extend beyond affordability. Certain treatments that are readily available in India may not be accessible abroad, and the comfort of receiving treatments from known experts in the home country plays a crucial role in decision-making.”

The holiday season during December sees a surge in medical appointments by NRIs. The shift in temperature in non-tropical countries can lead to dietary problems, vitamin deficiencies, and hair-related issues, explaining the increased demand for dental, skin, and hair concerns.

Key treatments that NRIs prefer during their visits include dental implants, root canal treatments, tooth cleaning, and ayurvedic therapies. These treatments are not only effective but are also available in the form of affordable family packages and individual care packages, making them accessible to a wider audience. Additionally, many NRIs purchase health policies from India and opt for customised products from banks, showcasing their confidence in the healthcare system. IANS/SP