Everything You Should Know About Personal Injury Claims Against the Government

Suffering from an injury or accident is a traumatic experience. However, you can easily get some financial compensation for it by filing a personal injury claim. But when the party at fault is your government, the chances of getting compensated seem low. This is why you should get legal representation from top personal injury attorneys in your area. They can help you navigate the legal landscape and the challenges that you may face in securing a claim against the government.

Want to know more? This article discusses everything about a personal injury claim against the government. Let's dig in!

Different Laws Apply Depending on the Level of Government

Asking the government to pay for your damages is complicated, especially because different laws apply to different levels of government. For instance, at the federal level, the filing of a personal injury claim against the government is overseen by the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA).

It gives you the freedom to sue government employees for their negligence within the scope of their job. On the other hand, the laws at the state and local levels for personal injury claims vary. For instance, to file a claim at the state level, you are given a specific time limit to come up with the claim.

Send a Notification of the Claim

You are also required to send a notification to the government within a short time limit. For instance, to successfully pursue a claim against the county government in Georgia, you are required to send a notification to the government within 12 months of the injury. There are no strict rules on what you should add to the notice, but it's advisable to provide as much information about the personal injury claim as possible.

Types of Damages You Can Seek Against the Agency That Cause Your Loss

The following are the types of damages a personal injury lawyer can help you secure against the government agency:

● Medical Expenses

You can sue the government for expenses incurred for medical treatment related to your injury. It may include costs such as hospital bills, doctor's fees, prescription medications, physical therapy, medical equipment, and other healthcare services you need for your treatment.

● Lost Income

Of course, when you are injured, you cannot resume your work. This results in losing your daily wages, and in some serious cases, you may lose your job. In your personal injury claim, you can seek compensation for lost wages or salary. This includes the income you've already lost and the future income you are likely to lose, such as the inability to return to your earning source.

● Pain and Suffering