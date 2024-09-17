Survey Shows 25% of Adults Consider Weight Loss Drug Use Without Prescription

Weight Loss Drug:- Injectable weight loss drugs are popular right now but can be hard to get because they are in short supply or too expensive without insurance. The result is that some people are skipping the doctor’s office and reaching out to potentially unreliable sources such as unlicensed online pharmacies or telehealth sites, which could expose patients to risks. A new national survey from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center reveals 1 in 4 (25%) of 1,006 adults surveyed would consider using an injectable weight loss medication without consulting their doctor. The reasons include:

Lower cost (18%)

Not covered by insurance (15%)

Unable to get a prescription from their doctor (9%)

Lack of availability through a pharmacy (6%)

“It’s really important for those who want to lose weight to first discuss options with their doctor. It is not one size fits all, and every medication can have risks and side effects. A trusted doctor can go through a patient’s medical history and current medications to assess their particular risks and benefits,” said Shengyi Mao, MD, an Ohio State internal medicine physician.

What are these new drugs for weight loss?

GLP1-RA drugs (such as brand names Ozempic and Wegovy) were originally developed to regulate blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes. During safety and efficacy studies, researchers discovered the drugs could lead to weight loss because they can curb appetite and slow emptying of the stomach. Some studies have shown they can lower the risk of heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular death. In March, the FDA approved semaglutide for reducing cardiovascular risk in adults who are overweight or obese and have established cardiovascular disease.

This year, the FDA issued two warnings about compounded semaglutide including reports of . Compounded drugs are custom-made alternatives to brand names and made in state-licensed pharmacies instead of by drug manufacturers when a drug is in short supply.

The FDA has received reports that some compounders may be using semaglutide salt, which is a different active ingredient than the one approved by the agency. The FDA is also investigating reports of counterfeit Ozempic being marketed in the U.S.

“Obesity is a serious and complex chronic disease and shouldn’t be addressed in a one-size-fits-all approach. That’s why a comprehensive weight management program is often the best choice because losing weight and keeping it off requires a lifestyle change and lifelong commitment,” Mao said. “These weight loss drugs may be effective for some people but they can cause serious side effects and the weight may return after they stop taking them.”

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted on behalf of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center by SSRS on its Opinion Panel Omnibus platform. The SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus is a national, twice-per-month, probability-based survey. Data collection was conducted from August 16 – August 18, 2024, among a sample of 1,006 respondents. The survey was conducted via web (n=975) and telephone (n=31) and administered in English. The margin of error for total respondents is +/-3.8 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. All SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus data are weighted to represent the target population of U.S. adults ages 18 or older. Newswise/SP