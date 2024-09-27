Expert Warns Forest Health at Risk in Prolonged Drought

Health at Risk;- A West Virginia University forest resources specialist is calling for vigilance in forest monitoring and management to reduce the short- and long-term effects of ongoing drought conditions.

Dave McGill, professor and forest resources specialist with WVU Extension in the Division for Land-Grant Engagement, said issues in times of drought — like increased vulnerability to pests, weakening of natural tree defenses and stress — can greatly affect forests.

Quotes:

“Drought stresses trees, reducing growth and increasing vulnerability to pests. Specifically, it can weaken trees’ natural defenses, leading to increased or more severe insect infestations and disease outbreaks.

“Water-stressed trees often shed leaves early and grow slower, affecting forest health and future timber yield. Deep-rooted species like oaks and hickories are more drought-resistant and better suited for dry conditions. Many, but not all, oaks are drought-tolerant.

“Prolonged drought periods may cause long-term damage, leading to tree mortality in species not adapted to dry climates. Combining drought with a recent defoliation — like from ‘spongy’ moths — or other stressors might have added negative consequences.

“Landowners should consider planting or promoting drought-tolerant species to maintain forest resilience in changing climates. Sticking with oaks and other native species is a safe bet to promote biological diversity.

“Forest management, including thinning, especially in tree plantings, can reduce water competition and help trees survive droughts.

“Landowners must closely monitor tree health during drought to mitigate potential long-term impacts. Don’t be afraid to water trees that are newly planted or that are growing in the middle of lawns. Grasses can suck up water to the detriment of the trees.”— Dave McGill, professor and forest resources specialist, WVU Extension, Division for Land-Grant Engagement. Newswise/SP