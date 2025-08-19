High Sensitivity and Mental Health: New Research Links Sensitivity to Greater Risk and Therapy Response

Press release

New research found that highly sensitive people are at higher risk of developing mental health problems

First ever systematic review and meta-analysis of its kind shows highly sensitive people are more likely to experience mental health problems

A new study from the University of Surrey and Queen Mary University of London, has found a correlation between high sensitivity and various mental-health conditions including depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), agoraphobia, social phobia and avoidant personality disorder.

People with high sensitivity tend to process sensory information more deeply, making them more easily overwhelmed and overstimulated, but also more prone to respond better to different psychological therapies compared to those who are less sensitive.

The research, a meta-analysis of 33 previous studies, which was published in Clinical Psychological Science, suggests that it’s key for mental health professionals to recognise this trait in their patients and customise their treatments in order to be more effective. Furthermore, the study suggests that future research should assess the efficacy of specific psychological therapies – e.g. cognitive restructuring, mindfulness, emotion-focused interventions - for patients with differing levels of sensitivity.

Professor Michael Pluess, Professor of Developmental Psychology at the University of Surrey and senior author of the study, said:

"This study provides compelling evidence that high sensitivity is a significant risk factor for a range of mental health issues.

“As highly sensitive individuals may be more vulnerable to certain conditions, they are also more likely to be more responsive to particular psychological therapies, which suggests that a one-size-fits-all approach to mental health care may be inappropriate.

“This isn't about pathologizing sensitivity, it's about acknowledging its characteristics that require a more nuanced approach.”

Tom Falkenstein, Doctoral Researcher on Sensitivity and Mental Health at Queen Mary University of London , psychotherapist and lead author of the study said:

“Our findings suggest that sensitivity should be considered more in clinical practice, as it appears to represent a promising transdiagnostic risk factor.

“Given that about 31% of the general population can be considered highly sensitive, and that sensitive individuals seem to respond better to some psychological interventions than less sensitive individuals, sensitivity may be relevant not only for the etiology of psychological disorders but also for psychoeducation, treatment, and relapse prevention. ”

