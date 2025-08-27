The Hidden Sugar Risks of ‘Gentle’ Infant Formula

What sugars are in infant formula, and how do they compare to breast milk?

The only digestible carbohydrate in breast milk is lactose. Traditionally, lactose was the main carbohydrate in formula, too. But today, more than half of all formulas sold in the U.S. replace some or all lactose with other sugars—mostly corn syrup.

These formulas are often marketed as “gentle” or “sensitive,” based on the myth that many babies are lactose-intolerant. But lactose intolerance is rare in full-term babies, and even in preterm infants it is usually temporary.

Corn syrup is a different type of sugar, and it’s metabolized differently. It’s all glucose, while lactose is glucose plus galactose. Studies suggest that corn syrup formula may affect the gut microbiome or make babies fussier eaters.

But the biggest concern is obesity. In our study of more than 15,000 children in California’s Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program, we found that babies fed corn syrup-based formula were 10% more likely to be obese by age 4. That was regardless of the mother’s weight. The longer infants consumed this formula, the higher their risk.

USDA guidelines recommend no added sugars for kids under 2. And yet, many formulas contain them.