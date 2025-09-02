US Open: Anisimova sets Swiatek showdown in QF; Osaka stuns Gauff

New York, Sep 2: Amanda Anisimova reached the US Open quarterfinals after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3.

Anisimova broke Haddad Maia in the first game and her play accelerated from there. She never gave Haddad Maia a chance, serving well and pounding pinpoint and deep two-handed backhands around the court.

The second set was more competitive, as Anisimova was challenged in her quest to extend her best US Open showing in her career.

Haddad Maia again was broken to start the frame, but then collected a break of her own, after losing seven straight games. But Anisimova broke right back, wiggled from a break point in the fourth game and, despite Haddad Maia’s grit, broke her in the final game to push through to the finish line.

Anisimova, who also advanced to the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2019, ran her Grand Slam record to 42-22 with her win over Haddad Maia and improved her career-best season mark to 35-14.

She will next fave No. 2-seeded Swiatek in the quarterfinals in only their second meeting. Anisimova will be looking to avenge her Wimbledon quarterfinal loss to the Pole.

Earlier, Naomi Osaka dominated Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-2 to advance to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal since 2021.