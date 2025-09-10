India’s fitness market revenue to grow by 15 pc annually, reach Rs 37,700 cr by 2030: Report

New Delhi, Sep 10: India's fitness economy is gaining strong momentum, and the industry is set to grow to Rs 37,700 crore ($4.5 billion) by 2030, according to a report on Tuesday.

The report by Deloitte India and the Health & Fitness Association (HFA) showed that the industry is expected to post a robust 15 per cent growth rate (CAGR), from an estimated Rs 16,200 crore ($1.9 billion) in 2024.

It noted that boutique fitness studios, offering niche, instructor-led formats such as high-intensity interval training (HIIT), yoga, mixed martial arts (MMA), and pilates are the fastest-growing segment. These are projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8 per cent through 2030.

This surge underscores a decisive consumer shift towards personalised, immersive, and community-driven fitness experiences, the report said.

As of 2024, India has around 12.3 million fitness facility members. The report estimates this will rise to 23.3 million by 2030, at a growth rate of 11 per cent CAGR.