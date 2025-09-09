Gunmen in Jerusalem Open Fire: 6 Killed, More Injured

Two gunmen opened fire at a bus stop in Jerusalem on Monday, 8 September 2025, killing 6 civilians and injuring more than 20 others.

The gunmen arrived at Ramot Junction on the outskirts of East Jerusalem towards the end of morning rush hour and opened fire on civilians waiting at a bus stop. Six people – five men, one woman – were fatally shot before a soldier and an armed civilian returned fire, killing the gunmen. One of the victims was identified as a Spanish civilian.

The gunmen were identified as Palestinians from the West Bank. Israeli police stated that “several weapons, ammunition and a knife” were recovered from the scene, while a suspect from East Jerusalem was arrested on suspicion of smuggling the attackers into the city. The Israeli military closed all checkpoints between East Jerusalem and West Bank, adding that it had deployed soldiers in the area to help search for suspects and was conducting interrogations in Ramallah, West Bank.

The attackers were identified as belonging to the villages of al-Qubeiba and Qatanna, around 10Km away from Ramot Junction. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said, “We are now engaged in pursuit and are cordoning off the villages from which the murderers came,’ while visiting the scene of the crime. Israel has classified the incident as a terrorist attack.

The Palestinian Authority condemned “any targeting of Palestinian and Israeli civilians, and denouncing all forms of violence and terrorism regardless of their source.” Spain, France, the EU and the UAE have also condemned the attack, while other officials from around the world have issued similar statements in solidarity.

