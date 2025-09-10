Nearly 50 pc Indians planning for healthy ageing, 71 pc using tech to stay active longer: Report

New Delhi, Sep 10: Nearly 50 per cent of Indians are planning for healthy ageing, while 71 per cent are using technology to stay active longer, according to a report on Tuesday.

The report by Boston Consulting Group states that, even though the global population is getting older, only 12 per cent of people worldwide orient their lifestyle around healthy ageing.

On the other hand, India ranks first among all countries surveyed in prioritising longevity, with nearly half the population taking at least some action.

India leads in longevity intervention adoption, especially those related to natural remedies, wearable health trackers, and AI-supported solutions, said the report, based on a survey of 9,350 respondents across 19 countries.

“While the science of longevity is advancing rapidly, our research shows that only 12 per cent of people globally are proactively planning for longer, healthier lives. In India, however, we see a unique opportunity -- consumers here are among the fastest adopters of digital health solutions, with nearly 70 per cent using wearables, apps, and tech-based tools, and one in four already engaging with AI-powered health agents,” said Parul Bajaj, Managing Director & Partner, India Lead – Marketing, Sales & Pricing Practice (MSP), BCG.