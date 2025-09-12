Affirmative Action Critics Refuse To Back Down in Fight Over Medical Bias Training

By Ronnie Cohen

Critics of affirmative action have launched a long-shot appeal aimed at stopping California from requiring training on unconscious bias in every continuing medical education class.

A July ruling by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld California’s right to mandate that every course doctors take to remain licensed must address how bias contributes to poorer health outcomes for racial and ethnic minorities. The ruling against the nonprofit Do No Harm and Los Angeles ophthalmologist Azadeh Khatibi amounts to a victory for California as it fights the Trump administration and right-leaning advocacy and legal groups’ attacks on perceived “wokeness.”

In August, the Pacific Legal Foundation, which represents Do No Harm and Khatibi, asked that a panel of 11 appellate judges reconsider what attorney Caleb Trotter characterized as a “very clearly wrong” decision. Trotter, a senior attorney for the Pacific Legal Foundation, expects the court’s response in October. If the appeal fails, he said, his firm would likely appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. At stake, legal scholars say, is the latitude of states to prescribe educational content, including health equity training, for licensed professionals.

“The general recent tenor of the Supreme Court’s First Amendment jurisprudence has been very speech protective, so that we would like our odds with, of course, the understanding that any attempt to get the Supreme Court to take your case is a long shot,” Trotter said.

Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California-Berkeley law school, described the chances of the Supreme Court taking the case as “very unlikely” and the appellate ruling as “clearly correct” in affirming the state’s authority to impose course requirements.

California began requiring implicit-bias training for physicians in 2022. From 2019 through July 2022, five other states enacted legislation mandating the training. California is the only state that requires it to be included in every course involving direct patient care.

In enacting the law, the legislature found that bias contributed to health care disparities and persisted regardless of other factors influencing care. Black women, for example, are often prescribed less pain medication than white women with the same complaints and are three to four times as likely as white women to die of pregnancy-related causes.