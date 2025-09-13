From Pits to Privates: The Rise of Whole-Body Deodorants and Whether You Really Need Them

Sprays and creams promising freshness “from pits to privates” are suddenly everywhere. What started as a niche in 2018 has turned into a global trend, with supermarket shelves now stocked by the world’s biggest personal care companies. In just a few years, whole-body deodorants have gone from a curiosity to a booming category.

The story began with Lume, launched by OB/GYN Dr. Shannon Klingman after patients told her they were embarrassed about intimate odour. She pitched it as a one-size-fits-all deodorant: aluminium-free, baking-soda-free, supposedly safe for anywhere — under breasts, belly buttons, feet, thighs, even genitals. Promising up to 72 hours of protection, it comes as sprays, roll-ons, and wipes. The idea seemed strange at first, but it tapped into a discomfort many people didn’t feel comfortable talking about, and it sold.

Soon, major conglomerates across the US started cashing in on the trend too. Unilever released whole-body deodorants under its brands Dove, Rexona, and Sure, then launched a Lynx version this July for men. Procter & Gamble (P&G) rivalled them with Old Spice, Native, and Secret.

In a report on its market performance, Unilever mentioned that almost 15% of Americans were looking for a full-body odour control product in 2024. Citing a Mintel report, it revealed that Google searches for whole-body deodorants were up 1000% between 2023-24, and that one of the most searched deo-related queries at the time was: What is the best deodorant for balls?

Citing the same report, Melissa Niebes, CEO of Federal Package, a US-based container manufacturer for the beauty and personal care industry, said that 1 in 5 users mentioned using anti-perspirant/deodorants (APDO) on areas other than underarms in 2023, with younger users between 18-34 more likely to do so than people from older categories.

Clearly, the market exists. People are looking for solutions to their private perspiration problems, and personal care brands are providing the supply

Why the Boom?

Even though Lume released the first whole-body deodorants in 2018, it was only in 2023 that the market for this product began to pick up. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, self-care and personal hygiene, along with their relevant markets, have seen an uptick. Younger consumers are influenced further by internet beauty standards.

Since users aged 18-34 make up most of the whole-body deodorants market, companies are using this to their advantage. They are marketing whole-body deodorants through influencers and adapting to consumer trends by investing in natural ingredients and green packaging. With increasing inflation, consumers are also looking for low-cost alternatives to premium scents and all-in-one solutions for their odour problems. Whole-body deodorants meet both demands.