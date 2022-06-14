Naturally change your Body Odour

In simple terms, body odour is the smell your body exudes when sweat comes in contact with the bacteria. The odour is not a result of just sweat but the bacteria that causes the sweat to smell. The most common affected areas are the armpits, groin, and pubic areas.

While body odour is common in most people and the extent of the odour depends from person to person, an individual may be more prone to body odour if they are overweight, eat certain types of foods, have certain prior health conditions, or are under stress.

Many factors cause our body to smell and according to Soumita Biswas, Chief Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital, "Various factors like diet, sex, health, and medication contribute to body odour but the major contribution comes from bacterial activity on skin and gland secretions. There are three types of sweat glands present in the human body namely sebaceous glands, eccrine sweat glands, and apocrine sweat glands. Body odour typically results from the apocrine sweat glands from which most chemical compounds are secreted that the microbiota present on the skin further processes into the substances that cause odour. Certain areas are more prone to this process, such as the underarm area, the navel area, the neck, the genitals, and behind the ears. Largely the armpits are an area of concern in comparison to any other part of the body."