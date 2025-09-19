Gujarat: Health camps launched in Bharuch under ‘Swasth Nari – Sashakt Parivar’ campaign

Ahmedabad, Sep 19: Marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the Bharuch district administration in Gujarat has rolled out the “Swasth Nari – Sashakt Parivar” campaign with a series of health camps aimed at women’s well-being.

The initiative seeks to raise awareness about women’s health while providing free medical services. Camps set up across both urban and rural areas are offering check-ups for blood pressure, diabetes, and hemoglobin levels.

Pregnant women, adolescent girls, and women of all ages are also receiving nutritional guidance, health counseling, and essential medicines.

Beneficiaries such as Urmila Pandu and Dimpleben expressed gratitude for the services, noting the convenience and accessibility of the free care. “Such initiatives ensure that women from every section of society can focus on their health,” said one participant. Dr. Munira Shukla, Chief District Health Officer of Bharuch, said the campaign carries a strong social message: “A healthy woman means a strong family.” She added that the large-scale outreach reflects the administration’s commitment to preventive and inclusive healthcare.