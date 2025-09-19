Silicon Valley Embraces US Defense Tech Amid Rising Global Conflicts

WASHINGTON -- For decades, most major US tech companies and investors steered clear of the Pentagon.

Some were turned off by the labyrinth of contracting rules that left most business in the hands of giants like Lockheed Martin and RTX. Others balked at the ethical questions of building weapons and surveillance systems.

But Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, and China’s rapid military rise have changed that calculus.

Gone is the resistance that Google faced in 2018 when it let the Pentagon use its emerging artificial intelligence to analyze drone footage for target identification, the decision set off a storm inside the Silicon Valley giant. Employee protests forced management to retreat from the deal.

The backlash, driven by a vocal minority inside Google, reflected a broader unease among some tech workers about their innovations being harnessed for lethal or ethically questionable military uses.



That resistance has largely melted away, giving way to venture capitalists who are pouring billions into defense tech startups, while engineers are leaving some of America’s biggest companies to build the next generation of battlefield weapons.



“Every company I talk to wants to make sure that if there is something they can do, they are doing it,” Emil Michael, the Pentagon’s undersecretary for research and engineering, told a Washington defense technology conference last month, noting that the days when Silicon Valley shunned military work “are completely over.”

The rewards are clear. The Trump administration is looking at a $1 trillion defense budget.

OpenAI, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company signed a $200 million defense contract in June, its first formal contract ever with the Pentagon. The previous month, Meta announced it was teaming up with Anduril to build extended reality (XR) devices for the US military.

The developments have sparked engineers and investors to channel their talent and money into dual-use technologies that can serve both commercial and military purposes.

Some analysts say that in some ways, Silicon Valley is returning to its roots.

Long before it became a hub for consumer apps and smartphones, the region grew out of Cold War-era federal investments in electronics, semiconductors, and computing.

“We have seen a real sea change,” said Raj Shah, a former Air Force pilot who led the Pentagon’s first Defense Innovation Unit and now co-runs Shield Capital, a venture fund focused on defense startups.

“Smart engineers are saying, ‘I see what’s happening in Israel, I see what’s happening in Ukraine, and I can’t take our way of life for granted. Instead of building a photo-sharing app, I’m going to build something that helps preserve this peace."