In francophone Africa, the security of political refugee journalists is under threat

By Jean Sovon

Journalists sometimes have no choice but to flee their country of origin when their lives are threatened. Yet exile does not always bring security, as illustrated by the recent experience of Beninese journalist Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè: He took refuge in Togo but was arrested in Côte d’Ivoire.

In many countries, even on the African continent, journalists who criticize those in power face hostility. They frequently face threats and intimidation, and in some cases are detained or jailed. Faced with such risks, some have decided to flee their homeland and seek asylum in neighboring nations or further away.

International refugee law covers journalists in situations like these, yet its provisions are not consistently observed. In fact, certain governments take steps to detain and extradite journalists who were meant to be safe within their borders. Such was the case in Côte d’Ivoire on the night of July 10–11, 2025, when Beninese journalist Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè was arrested on Ivorian territory and sent back to Benin.

Who is Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè?

Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè, a professional journalist and director of the Beninese publication “Olofofo,” is also a cyberactivist and whistle-blower. He has been a sharp critic of Patrice Talon, Benin’s president since March 2016.

Following the publishing ban imposed on his media outlet in 2019 — which was later confirmed and upheld by the Beninese judiciary in March 2025 — Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè left his native Benin and moved to Togo, where he obtained refugee status in 2021. From Togo, he has continued his activism and taken part in forums and conferences around the world while remaining a target, closely tracked by the Beninese regime.

In the 2025 Reporters Without Borders ranking, Benin fell three places, dropping from 89th in 2024 to 92nd out of 180 countries.

Caught in the Ivorian trap

In early July, Sossoukpè received a letter from Côte d’Ivoire’s Ministry of Digital Transition and Digitisation inviting him to cover the first edition of the Ivoire Tech Forum, held in Abidjan on July 9–11, 2025. As BBC Afrique reported in an article dated July 25, the journalist accepted the invitation and travelled there on July 8.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which documented the case, detailed the journalist’s arrest in an article published on its website: