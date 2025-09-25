‘Sick to My Stomach’: Trump Distorts Facts on Autism, Tylenol, and Vaccines, Scientists Say

“Typically, we’d be asked to provide information and review the report for accuracy, but we’ve had absolutely no contact with anyone,” one CDC researcher said. “It is very unusual.”

Trump and Kennedy promised this year that under their leadership the federal government would swiftly figure out what causes autism. Scientists who work in the field have been skeptical, noting that decades of research has shown that no single drug, chemical, or other environmental factor is strongly linked to the developmental disorder. In addition, both Trump and Kennedy have repeated the scientifically debunked notion that childhood vaccines may cause autism.

Helen Tager-Flusberg, director of the Center for Autism Research Excellence at Boston University, called Trump’s comments dangerous. Fevers can harm the mother and the developing fetus, she said, adding that fevers are more strongly associated with autism than Tylenol.

In an emailed response to queries, HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon said, “We are using gold-standard science to get to the bottom of America’s unprecedented rise in autism rates.”

White House spokesperson Kush Desai wrote, “President Trump pledged to address America’s rising rate of autism, and to do so with Gold Standard Science.”

Had CDC scientists been allowed to brief Kennedy, they say they would have cautioned that simple fixes won’t make a dent in the number of autism cases in the United States: As many as 1 in 31 8-year-old children had autism spectrum disorder in 2022.

Systemic changes, such as regulations on air pollution, which has been linked to asthma and developmental disabilities including autism, and assistance for parents of disabled children, could improve lives for far more Americans with autism and other conditions than actions taken by the Trump administration on Sept. 22, researchers say.

One federal action is to consider updating the label on Tylenol and to “encourage clinicians to exercise their best judgment in use of acetaminophen for fevers and pain in pregnancy by prescribing the lowest effective dose for the shortest duration.” The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists already recommends acetaminophen “as needed, in moderation, and after consultation with a doctor.”

‘Political Crusade’

Despite Kennedy’s many years of speaking about autism, he rarely cites credible autism research or expert recommendations, Tager-Flusberg said. Instead, Kennedy repeats fringe, scientifically debunked theories linking vaccines to autism, despite rigorous studies published in peer-reviewed journals that refute a link.

At the Sept. 22 briefing, Trump said he spoke with Kennedy about autism 20 years ago: “We understood a lot more than a lot of people who studied it,” he said. Ahead of Trump’s first term in 2017, Kennedy said he met with the president to consider a commission on vaccine safety and autism. It didn’t happen then. But soon after Kennedy was confirmed as health secretary, he called autism “preventable,” pointed to “environmental toxins,” and contradicted the results of a CDC study finding that the main driver of rising autism diagnoses was that doctors increasingly recognize the disorder.

At a televised Cabinet meeting in April, Kennedy told Trump, “By September, we will know what has caused the autism epidemic and we’ll be able to eliminate those exposures.”

“You stop taking something, you stop eating something, or maybe it’s a shot,” Trump replied.

“He is on a political crusade,” Tager-Flusberg said of Kennedy, adding that vaccines, Tylenol, aluminum, and food dyes make for simple targets to rally against. “We know genetics is the most significant risk factor,” she said, “but you can’t blame Big Pharma for genetics, and you can’t build a political movement on genetics research and ride to victory.”

“RFK makes our work harder,” said Peter Hotez, a vaccine researcher and the author of a book about his autistic daughter, “Vaccines Did Not Cause Rachel’s Autism.” He said the book stemmed from conversations with Kennedy in 2017, in which Hotez shared studies pinpointing more than a hundred genes linked to autism, and research into the complex interplay between genetics, biological processes, and things that children and fetuses encounter during development.

“I sat down with him and explained what the science says, but he was unwilling or incapable of thinking deeply about it,” Hotez said. “He is extremely careless.”

In addition to its focus on Tylenol, the White House said it would move to update “prescribing information” on leucovorin — a medication related to the B vitamin folate — to reflect its use as an autism treatment. A small clinical trial in 2012-13 suggested the drug may help treat language problems in some children with autism. Tager-Flusberg said the findings warrant further study but clarified these were “old data, not a breakthrough.”

Likewise, studies finding a modest association between autism and prolonged Tylenol use were published years ago. Researchers have suggested the medicine might occasionally exacerbate factors associated with autism, such as genetics and oxidative stress, a biological condition that occurs for a variety of reasons that scientists are still unraveling.

Still, these studies couldn’t rule out the possibility that fevers prompting women to take Tylenol, rather than the medicine itself, might instead be to blame. Fevers and infections — including those prevented by vaccines — have also been linked to autism.