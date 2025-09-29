Adopt healthy lifestyles to reduce risk of heart diseases: Health Minister

New Delhi, Sep 29: Adopting healthy lifestyles can help significantly reduce risk of heart disease, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday on World Heart Day.

World Heart Day is observed every year on September 29 to raise awareness about various heart diseases and the importance of early detection.

“World Heart Day highlights the importance of cardiovascular health and encourages proactive measures to prevent heart-related illnesses. It provides a vital platform to spread awareness about maintaining a strong and healthy heart through balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and stress management,” Nadda said in a post on social media platform X.

“By adopting healthy lifestyles, individuals can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease and improve overall well-being. Observing this day inspires communities to prioritise early detection, timely treatment, and heart-friendly habits for a longer, healthier life,” he added.

The theme of World Heart Day 2025 -- ‘Don’t Miss a Beat' -- emphasises the importance of knowing the health status of the heart before symptoms appear.

The Ministry of Health suggested some measures to tackle heart disease. This includes reducing salt consumption, eating healthy food, limiting alcohol consumption, quitting tobacco, exercising regularly, and maintaining a healthy weight.