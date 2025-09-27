Partition Memories: How Sunil Dutt Reunited with His Family

His contributions extended well beyond films. Sunil Dutt was deeply committed to public service, actively participating in social causes and politics. For his work, he was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1968 and received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1995. His enduring screen presence and inspiring life continue to be celebrated to this day.

However, behind his success lay a deeply painful chapter from his youth—the trauma of Partition. In an interview with journalist Vishwanath Sachdev on Doordarshan Sahyadri’s Hello DD, Sunil Dutt shared his emotional story of survival and reunion with his family.

During Partition, he had been separated from his mother, younger brother, and sister. Moving from place to place in different tempos, he searched desperately for them, fearing the worst—that they had fallen victim to the same tragedy that claimed countless lives at the time.

He recalled that one day, while in Ambala, a tonga cart passed by. Suddenly, he heard someone call out, “Balraj!” Shocked that anyone would know him there, he discovered it was a relative riding in the tonga. The relative took him along. Nervously, he asked about his mother, but the relative remained silent.