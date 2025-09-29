US tariffs not a bitter pill for Indian pharma makers

New Delhi, Sep 28: The 100 per cent US tariffs on branded and patented pharmaceutical drugs is not a bitter pill for the Indian drug makers, according to analysts.

That is because exports to the US accounting for 20 per cent of the Indian pharmaceuticals market primarily comprise generic, off-patent medicines which may not come in ambit of these tariffs

“The imposition of 100 per cent tariff by the US on imports of branded and patented pharmaceutical products starting October 1, 2025 may not significantly hurt Indian drug makers,” said Anuj Sethi, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings.

To be sure, some domestic formulation makers have niche presence in the branded and patented drugs space, but the contribution of those drugs to their revenue is modest, he mentioned.

Moreover, given the largely non-discretionary nature of these products, majority of the tariff cost is likely to be passed through. Some of these domestic companies also have manufacturing facilities in the US, which would make them exempt from the new levies.