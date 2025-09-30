Study finds hidden genetic risk delaying diabetes diagnosis in men

New Delhi, Sep 30: A common gene variant may be delaying diagnoses of type 2 diabetes in millions of men worldwide, and increasing their risk of serious complications, according to a study.

G6PD deficiency is a genetic condition that affects more than 400 million people worldwide, and is especially prevalent among those with African, Asian, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean backgrounds.

It is more common in men and usually goes undetected because it rarely causes symptoms. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends routine screening for G6PD deficiency in populations where it is common, but it is not widely implemented in many other countries.

Researchers from the University of Exeter, in collaboration with Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), found that men with G6PD deficiency are, on average, diagnosed with type 2 diabetes four years later than those without the gene variant. But despite this, fewer than one in 50 have been diagnosed with the condition.