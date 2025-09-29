Glenmark, Granules, Zydus and others recall medicines in US over quality issues: USFDA

New Delhi, Sep 28: Several Indian pharmaceutical companies including Glenmark, Granules India, Sun Pharma, Zydus and Unichem are recalling medicines from the US market, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The recalls are related to manufacturing issues, impurities, and labelling errors, according to the regulator’s latest Enforcement Report.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is recalling 13,824 tubes of Azelaic Acid Gel, produced at its Goa plant, due to complaints of gritty texture.

The company’s US arm initiated a Class II nationwide recall on September 17. Such recalls are made when the use of a product may cause temporary or reversible health issues, though the risk of serious problems is considered low.

Granules India is also recalling over 49,000 bottles of a combination drug used for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).