Smart Drug Delivery with Luteolin May Transform Atherosclerosis Treatment



“Traditional luteolin therapies are limited by poor solubility and bioavailability,” explains Dr. Huang. “Our nanomedicine overcomes these barriers by ensuring that luteolin reaches the plaque site in its most active form, without the safety concerns associated with carrier-based nanoparticles.”



The research team engineered the nanoparticles to recognize CD44, a receptor abundant on foam cells—the lipid-laden macrophages and smooth muscle cells that are central to plaque progression. Once bound, the nanoparticles broke apart and released luteolin directly inside diseased tissue. In laboratory experiments, the nanomedicine suppressed foam cell formation and activated lipid transport proteins that promoted cholesterol efflux, essentially clearing out excess fat from the cells. Genetic analyses revealed upregulation of key regulators of lipid metabolism, including ABCA1 and ABCG1, confirming the treatment’s direct effect on cholesterol removal pathways.



Animal experiments provided further proof of the nanomedicine’s power. In mice prone to develop atherosclerosis, treatment with the luteolin nanoparticles significantly reduced plaque size and lipid burden. The plaques also became structurally more stable, with smaller necrotic cores, stronger collagen scaffolding, and lower levels of enzymes linked to plaque rupture. In addition, the treatment reduced infiltration of inflammatory macrophages, helping create a healthier arterial environment. Compared to free luteolin or non-targeted nanoparticles, the designed system showed superior accumulation in atherosclerotic lesions and produced stronger therapeutic effects, without signs of acute toxicity.



“The results were striking,” says Dr. Ma. “Not only did the nanomedicine inhibit plaques, it also made them more stable—reducing the risk of rupture, which is the main trigger of heart attacks and strokes.”



By combining a natural compound with advanced nanotechnology, this study opens the door to a new class of cardiovascular therapeutics. Unlike many nanomedicines that rely on additional carriers, the luteolin system is carrier-free, reducing the risk of side effects from foreign materials. Its stimulus-responsive, “traceless release” design ensures that the drug is only activated at the disease site, maximizing efficacy and safety.

