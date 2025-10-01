New blood test to predict risk of liver cirrhosis, cancer within 10 years

New Delhi, A newly developed blood test may aid in predicting the risk of developing severe liver disease within 10 years, according to a study.

The study, by researchers from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, showed that the simple blood analysis, if applied in primary care, may accelerate the detection of cirrhosis and cancer of the liver.

"These are diseases that are growing increasingly common and that have a poor prognosis if detected late," said Rickard Strandberg, affiliated researcher at the Institutet's Department of Medicine, who developed the test.

"Our method can predict the risk of severe liver disease within 10 years and is based on three simple routine blood tests," Strandberg added.

For the study, published in the journal The BMJ, the researchers evaluated how well the method can estimate the risk of severe liver disease.