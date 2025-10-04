Long Covid patients more likely to suffer from unusual heart rhythm disorder

New Delhi, Oct 4: An unusual heart rhythm disorder, also known as Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), is more common in people with long Covid, according to a study.

The study found that the condition, where the heart beats abnormally fast when changing position from lying down to standing up, is more common in middle-aged women than men.

For people affected with POTS, standing up is a challenge. Their hearts beat faster than normal at rest and during exertion. Patients also experience fatigue and difficulties concentrating -- symptoms that are common in long Covid.

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden found that POTS occurs in almost a third of patients with severe long Covid.

"Previous, smaller studies have shown that there is a connection, but now we can say with certainty that POTS is a very common condition in patients with long Covid. This is valuable knowledge for both health care professionals and patients," said Mikael Björnson, doctoral student at the Department of Medicine, Solna, Karolinska Institutet.