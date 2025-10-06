99 pc drop in prevalence rate of leprosy in India in last 44 years: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 6: India has seen a remarkable success in control of leprosy, with a 99 per cent drop in prevalence rate per 10,000 population and 98 per cent reduction in cases under treatment over a span of 44 years, according to the government.

As per an official statement, India in 2025 had a prevalence rate of 0.57 per 10,000 population and 0.82 lakh patients on treatment. In stark contrast, the country in 1981 had a prevalence rate of 57.2 per 10,000 population and 39.19 lakh patients on treatment.

Since March 2006, when the annual report confirmed a prevalence rate of less than 1 per 10,000 (0.84), there has also been a decline of 37 per cent in new case detection.

Leprosy, or Hansen’s disease, is a chronic infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae bacteria. Symptoms include discoloured skin patches, lack of ability to feel touch, pressure, pain, muscle weakness, deformities, particularly in hands, feet, and face, and the inability to close eyes and poor vision.

The disease is transmitted through droplets from the nose and mouth during close and frequent contact with untreated cases.