Unions Sue to Protect Federal Workers From Mass Firings During Government Shutdown

Just hours before an expected US government shutdown, two major unions for federal workers filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in hopes of protecting them from the Trump administration’s threat of mass firings.

“Announcing plans to fire potentially tens of thousands of federal employees simply because Congress and the administration are at odds on funding the government past the end of the fiscal year is not only illegal—it’s immoral and unconscionable,” American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) national president Everett Kelley said in a statement.

“Federal employees dedicate their careers to public service—more than a third are military veterans—and the contempt being shown them by this administration is appalling,” Kelley declared.

Filed by AFGE and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) in the Northern District of California, the new suit specifically takes aim at the Office of Management and Budget, OMB Director Russell Vought, the Office of Personnel Management, and OPM Director Scott Kupor.