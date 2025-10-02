Gandhi Statue Defaced in London Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti Indian Mission Demands Swift Action

On Sept 30, 2025, a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Tavistock Square, central London, was vandalised, just days before the October 2 Gandhi Jayanti and International Day of Non-Violence. The Indian High Commission in the UK condemned the act and demanded an immediate investigation and restoration.

What Happened?

The statue’s plinth was smeared with graffiti and white paint, including anti-India slogans. Local authorities confirmed that the defacement has been reported, and the Metropolitan Police are treating it as criminal damage while investigations are underway. No arrests have been made so far.

The Indian mission described the act as more than vandalism — a “violent attack on the idea of nonviolence” and on Gandhi’s legacy. The mission stated that its staff are already on site coordinating with local bodies to restore the statue to its original condition. In a post on X, the High Commission said:

“This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of non-violence, three days before the International Day of Nonviolence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma.”

The Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK also issued a condemnation, calling for a “thorough investigation to identify and expose the forces behind the act.” The IOC emphasized the symbolic harm of the timing, noting that the defacement comes just ahead of Gandhi Jayanti.

Background on the Statue

The statue in Tavistock Square was sculpted by Fredda Brilliant and installed in 1968 as a tribute to Gandhi’s time as a law student in London.

It portrays Gandhi seated in meditation, wearing his customary dhoti and shawl, and is mounted on a Portland stone plinth inscribed with “Mahatma Gandhi, 1869-1948.” The memorial is listed as a Grade II structure, meaning it is recognized as nationally important and protected from unsanctioned alteration.

Each year, Gandhi Jayanti is observed at this site in London with floral tributes, devotional singing, and remembrance events. October 2 also doubles as the United Nations’ International Day of Non-Violence, a designation made in 2007 — aligning the global observance with Gandhi’s birth anniversary.