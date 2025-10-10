World Mental Health Day: JP Nadda calls for prioritising emotional and mental well-being

New Delhi, Oct 10: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday urged the need to prioritise our emotional and mental well-being and to open conversation about mental health.

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10 to raise awareness of mental health issues and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health.

“Today, we observe World Mental Health Day, which reminds us to prioritise our emotional and mental well-being. This day gives us an opportunity to raise awareness and encourage open conversations about mental health,” Nadda said, in a post shared on the social media platform X.

Based on this year's theme, the Health Minister urged boosting mental health in times of humanitarian emergencies. He also called for increasing timely access to mental health services for all people.

“This year’s theme, 'Access to Services – Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies', highlights the need to ensure support systems are available during emergencies. Let us work together to build a society that promotes care, understanding, and timely access to mental health services for all,” Nadda said.

The Ministry of Ayush called for prioritising mental well-being today and every day with “accessible, integrative ayush care”.

The Ministry promoted “holistic wellness through Ayurvedic practices including yoga, meditation, and balanced nutrition”.

“Embrace mindful living and disciplined routines for a healthier mind and a healthier life,” it added on X.