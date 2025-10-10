AI and visual propaganda are being used to stoke tensions as Ethiopia eyes Eritrea's Red Sea Port

The proliferation of such synthetic propaganda is unfolding amid tensions in the Horn of Africa over Ethiopia’s desire to secure unfettered access to the sea. In 2023, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that access to the sea is a matter of survival, lamenting that 150 million people cannot live in a “geographic prison.” This statement alarmed neighboring countries which saw the announcement as a threat to their sovereignty and territorial integrity. This has created fears that an inter-state war might be on the horizon, particularly between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

While Ethiopia has repeatedly stated it will pursue its ambition peacefully and diplomatically, its posture has grown more belligerent, with military leaders repeatedly declaring that the army is ready to answer the call if the government gives it a “duty or responsibility.” Prime Minister Ahmed also reportedly told local business leaders, “We want to get a port by peaceful means. But if that fails we will use force.”

The use of AI for political propaganda is emerging as a major concern in contemporary democratic societies — particularly those in sensitive geopolitical contexts. AI-generated propaganda, sometimes referred to as “synthetic propaganda” or “slopaganda,” involves the use of generative AI tools to create synthetic images, audio, and video for circulation on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

This new genre has become especially popular in the US and Europe in support of populist parties such as Alternative for Germany (AfD) and leaders such as Donald Trump to mobilize their support base and delegitimize adversaries, often using hyperbolic and whimsical images and videos. In much of the world, this is not only taking place under right-wing populist contexts but also influencing geopolitical conflicts.

Similarly, in Ethiopia, AI is emerging as a key tool as the government and its supporters increasingly turn to visual propaganda to sway the public. The synthetic videos and images regarding Assab illustrate an evolving trend in how the Ethiopian government is amplifying its official discourse. A close analysis of the pictures and videos reveals the visual tropes and audio-strategies that characterize these messages, as well as the underlying narratives behind them.

Narratives behind the AI-generated content

Visually, the images and videos are crisp and colorful, almost always adorned with the nationalist imagery of Ethiopia's green, yellow, and red flag. They depict ultra-modern ports buttressing an expansive blue sea, ostensibly representing Assab and the Red Sea. Large arch-like signs that depict the location as “ASSAB” feature frequently. Military naval ships, sometimes in exaggerated numbers, are present, marked unmistakably as Ethiopian by the flags they carry. Most of the vessels carry Navy sailors in crisp white uniforms. Some explicitly contain the phrase “no more landlocked” plastered on the sides of large ships.