Why Does Night time Urination Become More Common With Age in Men?

Lifestyle and Medical Risk Factors

1. Increased Evening Fluid Intake

Consumption of fluids in the later part of the day, particularly caffeinated or alcohol-based drinks, stimulates the production of urine. This raises the risk of nighttime urination.

2. Sleep Disorders

Poor quality sleep, such as insomnia or disrupted sleep based on diseases like obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), may be a contributor to nocturia. OSA disrupts breathing and oxygenation, causing the body to make more urine at night and causing individuals to wake up and feel the urge to pee.​

3. Chronic Diseases

Nocturia can be caused by common age-related diseases such as congestive heart failure and diabetes. Diabetes increases the blood glucose level, thus enhancing the production of urine. Kidney disease and congestive heart failure also disrupt the balance of fluids within the body, and this can result in nocturia.​

4. Side Effects of Medication

Some medications, such as diuretics and others used for high blood pressure or heart disease, cause increased urine production. Taking diuretics later in the evening is a common reason for nocturia in older adults.

Quality of Life Implications

Nocturia is more than it appears; it significantly affects daily functioning. Chronic sleep disturbance has the potential to contribute to fatigue, irritability, decreased concentration, and increased risk of falls and fractures. The syndrome is linked with increased depression, loneliness, and impaired quality of life. In severe cases, nocturia contributes to increased morbidity and, according to studies, can be linked to increased mortality risk in elderly men, particularly when chronic disease is present.

Why Does Prevalence Rise With Age

The convergence of decreasing organ function, anatomical alterations (prostate and bladder), accretive effects of lifelong lifestyle, and rising prevalence of chronic disease come together as a man grows older. Nocturia is not necessarily unavoidable, but the risk does escalate because:

● The urinary system and bladder become less efficient.

● Disease states such as BPH and diabetes grow more prevalent and more severe.

● Hormone secretion regulates the amount of urine changes in a predictable fashion.

● Lifestyle habits and drug usage change with age.

Assessment and Management

Careful assessment of nocturia requires consideration of fluid intake, history, medication, sleep, and underlying illness. Treatment may entail:

● Behavioural adjustments include limiting fluids at night, prohibiting alcohol/caffeine at bedtime, practising timed voiding, and taking safety precautions at night.

● Medical management: Medications such as temsunol tablet can alleviate urinary obstruction and symptoms in BPH.

● Management of underlying medical conditions: Managing diabetes, heart or kidney disease, and sleep disorders can help decrease nocturia episodes.

● Timing of medicine: Frontloading diuretic doses early in the day can decrease nighttime urination.