Sabarimala Gold row: Tantri denies Granting Permission to Transport items to Chennai

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Oct 8: The controversy surrounding the gold plating of the Dwarapalaka idols at Sabarimala has deepened, with Tantri (priest) Kandararu Rajeevar openly disputing claims made by Murari Babu.

The Tantri on Wednesday asserted that he had not given permission to transport the idols to Chennai for gold plating.

“What Murari Babu said is not right. I only permitted minor repair work at Sabarimala itself,” said Rajeevar. Murari Babu was the Administrative Officer at Sabarimala when the episode happened, and on Tuesday, he was suspended by the Travancore Devasom Board.

According to him, the fading was confined to a small portion of the lower part of the idol, and his written reply only allowed restoration on-site.

“At no point did I grant permission to take the idols outside the shrine. They were moved to Chennai without my consent,” he said.

The Tantri also clarified that the entire structure, including the Dwarapalaka idols, is coated with gold, not copper, as alleged in some quarters.