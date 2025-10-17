World needs Ayurveda’s timeless wisdom for preventive, sustainable healthcare: Brazilian VP

New Delhi, Oct 17: The world needs Ayurveda’s timeless wisdom for preventive and sustainable healthcare, said Geraldo Alckmin, Vice President of Brazil.

Alckmin, who is on his official tour to India, visited the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, under the Ministry of Ayush.

Alckmin expressed deep appreciation for India’s leadership in promoting traditional and integrative health systems.

“Ayurveda is a 5,000-year-old treasure of health and wisdom,” he said, while congratulating the AIIA for its “work in promoting health, treating diseases, and advancing education and research through a holistic approach”.

“The world needs Ayurveda’s timeless wisdom for preventive and sustainable healthcare,” he added.

Alckmin, who is also the Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services in Brazil, acknowledged the global relevance of Ayurveda, and expressed his desire to take Ayurvedic treatment for his back pain.

“Life expectancy is rising, and so is the demand for natural and preventive healthcare systems such as Ayurveda. If this were not a short visit, I would have surely taken the treatment for my back pain here at AIIA,” Alckmin said