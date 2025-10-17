Wake Up to Sunshine: How Morning Sunlight Boosts Sleep, Mood, and Energy

Ever wake up early in the morning, feeling the sunlight and having a good feeling for the rest of the day? It’s not just your imagination—morning sunlight has a lot of benefits that can kickstart your day and even help you sleep better at night. Scientists call this connection between light and our body clock “circadian hygiene.” Simply put, getting enough natural light in the morning keeps our internal clocks in check, improves sleep, and supports overall health.

When you step outside in the early hours, sunlight helps regulate your hormones, including melatonin, which controls sleep, and cortisol, which gives you energy. Morning light exposure can even have positive effects on your heart and metabolism. While more research is needed to understand all the details, early studies show that skipping bright morning light may reduce the natural dip in blood pressure at night, which could affect heart health.