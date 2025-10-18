PM2.5 Exposure During Pregnancy can Affect Brain Development in Newborns

New Delhi, Oct 17: Maternal exposure to air pollution particles such as PM2.5 during pregnancy can affect brain development in newborn babies, according to a new study.

Researchers at Hospital del Mar, the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), and the CIBER area of Epidemiology and Public Health (CIBERESP) in Spain analysed extremely small particles -- about thirty times thinner than a human hair. It was composed of harmful elements from combustion processes and toxic organic compounds, but also of essential elements for brain development, such as iron, copper, and zinc.

The results, published in the journal Environment International, showed that newborns of mothers exposed to higher levels of fine airborne particles during pregnancy show slower myelination at this very early stage of life.

Myelination is a key process in brain maturation, in which myelin coats neuronal connections, making them more efficient for transmitting information.

Both a slowdown and an excessive acceleration of brain maturation can be harmful for the child. The researchers said it remains to be determined whether the effect observed in this study will have negative consequences for children's later abilities.