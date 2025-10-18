Rajdeep Sardesai Opens Up About Overcoming Prostate Cancer, Explains Why This Diwali is Extra Special

India Today journalist Rajdeep Sardesai opened up about his recent battle with prostate cancer, describing it as a life-altering experience that has deepened his gratitude and reshaped his perspective on health and resilience.

Sardesai opened up about his experience on 18 October 2025, in an episode of his YouTube video series Straight Bat. He recounted his diagnosis, surgery, and recovery with candour and reflection, explaining why this Diwali is extra special for him.

“Sir, unfortunately, the biopsy is positive for prostrate cancer,” Sardesai recalled reading in a WhatsApp message in July 2025. He had visited the hospital for a routine checkup shortly before, but eventually had to undergo a fusion biopsy.

These words “threatened to upturn my life,” he said. Just weeks after celebrating his 60th birthday, he was forced to confront an unexpected health crisis. “Cancer? Me? How? Why?” he reflected on the disbelief and anxiety that followed. A Holiday planned to watch the India-England Test series quickly turned sour.

Over the next several weeks, he consulted leading specialists and processed his diagnosis with the help of his son, a surgeon, who reassured him that prostate cancer is “slow-moving and eminently curable.” Sardesai later underwent robotic surgery at Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, in August 2025. The procedure successfully removed the cancerous tumor, and subsequent scans revealed no spread of the disease. “Now, three months later, I feel even luckier,” he shared, expressing relief and optimism.

Through the ordeal, Sardesai said he drew courage from the stories of other survivors. “Courage doesn’t have to be advertised on billboards. It resides in the hearts and souls of many anonymous Indians,” he remarked, noting that prostate cancer remains the second most diagnosed cancer among men in India, with a five-year survival rate of about 64% when detected early.

Sardesai used the platform to express deep gratitude toward his medical team—Dr. Anshuman Agarwal, Dr. Jaswinder Pentel, and Dr. Gopal Sharma—as well as his family, friends, and colleagues at India Today. “There is no substitute for a kind and comforting home environment,” he said, describing how his wife, son, and daughter offered unwavering care during his recovery. He also thanked his assistant, Surinder Nagar, and friends who “never judged, but offered genuine warmth and goodwill.”

Reflecting on the experience, he urged greater investment in India’s public healthcare system to make cancer detection and treatment accessible to all. “Millions of Indians don’t have access to affordable cancer check-ups or cures. Only stronger public-private partnerships and scaled-up treatment can give every Indian the second chance I feel blessed to have got,” he said.

Ending his Diwali message on a note of reflection, Sardesai encouraged people to “pause and live in the present,” finding joy in small moments. He also appealed for donations to cansupport.org, which aids cancer care in India. “Even a small contribution can make your Diwali that much more special and sweeter,” he added.

“Life is not always easy to live,” Sardesai concluded, “but the opportunity to do so is a blessing beyond comprehension.” [Rh/Eth/DS]

