WHO calls for immediate action to end lead exposure

New Delhi, Oct 17: Even though preventable, lead exposure remains a serious global health threat and continues to affect millions of children and adults alike, said the World Health Organization on Friday, calling for immediate action to tackle the growing burden.

Lead is present in numerous everyday materials, including paint, batteries, cosmetics, and even spices. It contaminates air, water, and soil, resulting in persistent exposure in communities worldwide.

It is linked to approximately 1.5 million deaths annually, primarily from cardiovascular disease, and causes irreversible neurological and behavioural damage, especially in children. Young children absorb significantly more lead than adults, leading to reduced IQ, learning difficulties, and behavioural problems. Lead exposure also harms the developing foetus.

There is no safe level of lead, and immediate action is needed to eliminate exposure and protect future generations, said the WHO ahead of the 13th International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (ILPPW), from October 19 to 25.

“No level of lead is safe. Every child deserves a future free from this poison,” said Dr Ruediger Krech, Director, Department of Environment, Climate Change, One Health and Migration a.i, at the WHO.