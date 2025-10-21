New Monoclonal Antibody Shows Promise Against Malaria Infection in Early Clinical Trial

New Delhi, Oct 20: A novel monoclonal antibody, developed by US researchers, has shown promise against malaria infection in an early clinical trial.

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine's Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health (CVD) found that the antibody -- MAM01 -- provided dose-dependent full protection against the malaria parasite with minimal side effects.

"This new monoclonal antibody could transform how we prevent malaria in young children and pregnant women," said lead author Kirsten E. Lyke, Professor of Medicine at the varsity’s School of Medicine.

"Unlike vaccines that may require multiple doses or boosters, a single injection of a long-acting antibody could provide immediate, months-long protection. It's a fundamentally different way to stop infection before it starts," she added.

Malaria remains one of the leading causes of death among children in sub-Saharan Africa, claiming more than 600,000 lives each year worldwide, with limited efficacy in currently available treatments and vaccines.

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are laboratory-made protein clones that mimic the body's natural immune defences.

The study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, showed that MAM01 targets a highly conserved region of the Plasmodium falciparum circumsporozoite protein -- a protein on the parasite's outer surface -- to block infection before it reaches the bloodstream.