Biocon to Fully Integrate Biologics Unit in $5.5 Billion Deal

“Together with our combined oncology and immunology portfolios, this creates a differentiated offering addressing the world’s most pressing healthcare needs,” it added.

Mazumdar-Shaw also announced that Shreehas Tambe will take over as the CEO and Managing Director of the combined business.

“His 28 years of experience with the Biocon Group will be invaluable as we advance our mission to make lifesaving medicines affordable and accessible to patients worldwide,” she said.

The integration process is expected to be completed no later than March 31, 2026, the company said.

Further, Biocon noted that it will acquire the residual stake held by Mylan (Viatris) for a total consideration of $815 million, of which $400 million will be payable in cash and $415 million through a share swap of 61.70 Biocon shares for every 100 Biocon Biologics shares at a share price of Rs 405.78 per Biocon share.

It also approved raising additional capital of up to Rs 4,500 crore (USD 500 million) through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The proceeds of the QIP will be largely utilised towards the cash component payable to Viatris, the statement said.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content.

[DS]

Suggested Reading: