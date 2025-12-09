Blood Clots: India’s Silent, Preventable Killer

By Mohammad Zahid Ashraf, Jamia Millia Islamia

Behind many sudden deaths lie clots that block blood flow to the heart, lungs or brain. Globally, blood clots are linked to one in four deaths, which is more than AIDS, breast cancer and traffic accidents combined.

In India, they tend to strike earlier than in Western countries, often during people’s most productive years. Every year, more than 2.5 million Indians die from heart-related causes, with clotting a major factor.

Yet the issue remains largely invisible in India’s public health agenda. The warning signs are easy to miss: pain in the chest or severe headache, swelling in a leg, or unexplained breathlessness or dizziness. Left untreated, this can lead to sudden death.

A stronger focus on prevention and early detection could turn the tide against this silent killer.

After viral infections, the risk of serious clotting remains high. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed that infections can make blood more prone to clotting by damaging blood vessels, activating platelets — tiny cell fragments that help form clots — and triggering inflammation. During the pandemic, the D-dimer test, which measures fragments of clots circulating in the blood, also became widely known as a way to detect abnormal clotting.

Public concern about clots has since faded, but the threat persists. Dangerous clots are often the hidden cause of heart attacks, strokes and blocked veins in the legs or lungs. These conditions, collectively known as venous thromboembolism, cover two related problems: deep vein thrombosis, when a clot forms in a deep vein (often in the leg), and pulmonary embolism, when that clot travels to the lungs. Both can recur, and cause sudden death or lead to lasting organ damage.

Evidence suggests that vaccination helps protect against severe illness and long COVID by maintaining immunity. However, rare cases of a condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome — a combination of clotting and unusually low platelet counts — were linked to the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, occurring in about 10 people per million doses. mRNA-based vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have not shown this effect.

Experts agree that the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the small risk of such rare side effects.

The risk of clotting rises among people who are sedentary, obese, diabetic, recovering from surgery or trauma, or undergoing cancer treatment. Women face added risk during pregnancy or while using oral contraceptives, as hormone changes can make blood thicker. Some families carry genetic mutations that make their blood more likely to clot.

Geography can also play a role. Soldiers stationed at high altitudes in Siachen and Ladakh, and pilgrims trekking to Amarnath or Kailash Mansarovar, face conditions such as low oxygen, dehydration and extreme cold that increase clotting risk.