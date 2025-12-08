AI-Based Diagnostic Tools Boosting TB, Diabetes Care: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 6: The government is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to drive transformative change in public health services, especially to tackle the burden of tuberculosis and diabetes across the country, said the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Jadhav said that the Ministry of Health has designated AIIMS Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, and AIIMS Rishikesh as ‘Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Artificial Intelligence’ to promote the development and use of AI-based solutions in Health.

“The Ministry has developed AI solutions, including the Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) in e-Sanjeevani, a Diabetic Retinopathy (DR identification solution), and the Abnormal Chest X-ray Classifier Model, among others,” he added.

MadhuNetrAI (DR identification solution) is an AI solution developed to enable non-specialist health workers to conduct screenings for Diabetic Retinopathy. It automates DR detection by analysing retinal fundus images using artificial intelligence, ensuring standardized, accessible, and efficient triage.

It classifies DR across standard grades, enabling optimised resource allocation by prioritising urgent cases for specialist referral.