FSSAI Tightens Labelling Rules: Only Camellia sinensis Products Can Be Called ‘Herbal Tea’

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) India’s food safety regulator has tightened the rules on what can be officially called “tea”, making it clear that only products made from the plant Camellia sinensis can use the word on their labels.

In a directive, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said that many food business operators are wrongly using the term “tea” for herbal infusions and plant-based drinks that are not made from Camellia sinensis. According to the regulator, this practice is misleading consumers and amounts to misbranding under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The FSSAI said it found several products in the market being sold as “Rooibos tea”, “herbal tea” and “flower tea”, even though these beverages are not derived from the tea plant.