Priyanka Gandhi, PM Modi Among Leaders at Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s Winter Session Tea Gathering

Winter Session Of Parliament 2025 Concludes

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hosted the customary tea session yesterday, December 19, 2025 after the successful conclusion of the Winter Session of Parliament. The gathering included several MPs and leaders, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (JDU), Chirag Paswan (LJP-RV), Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, RSP MP NK Premachandran, among others.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi enquired about the recently concluded three nation tour of PM Modi. PM Modi also talked about Priyanka Gandhi’s constituency Wayanad, and the situation surrounding it. Many MPs pointed out that it was one of the shortest sessions, consisting of only 15 days. SP leader Dharmendra Yadav mentioned about the short duration of the session, to which PM Modi lightly remarked that it was good for his throat, as he didn’t have to shout a lot.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP N.K. Premachandran also remarked about the short session, to which speaker Om Birla responded that N.K. Premachandran got sufficient time to speak. Priyanka Gandhi also mentioned that many MPs, including herself, learned from N.K. Premachandran when he spoke in the Parliament. The leaders also thanked Om Birla for conducting smooth proceedings in the Parliament.