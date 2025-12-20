Priyanka Gandhi, PM Modi Among Leaders at Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s Winter Session Tea Gathering

Key Points:
Om Birla hosted a customary tea session after the conclusion of the Winter Session of Parliament, joined by PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Priyanka Gandhi, Kumari Selja among others.
The Winter Session of Parliament concluded on Friday, December 19, 2025, and saw the introduction of 10 Bills, with 8 Bills passed.
Priyanka Gandhi and Nitin Gadkari discussed the road and transport issues of Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi urged to take important measures.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hosted the customary tea session yesterday, December 19, 2025 after the successful conclusion of the Winter Session of Parliament. The gathering included several MPs and leaders, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (JDU), Chirag Paswan (LJP-RV), Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, RSP MP NK Premachandran, among others.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi enquired about the recently concluded three nation tour of PM Modi. PM Modi also talked about Priyanka Gandhi’s constituency Wayanad, and the situation surrounding it. Many MPs pointed out that it was one of the shortest sessions, consisting of only 15 days. SP leader Dharmendra Yadav mentioned about the short duration of the session, to which PM Modi lightly remarked that it was good for his throat, as he didn’t have to shout a lot.
Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP N.K. Premachandran also remarked about the short session, to which speaker Om Birla responded that N.K. Premachandran got sufficient time to speak. Priyanka Gandhi also mentioned that many MPs, including herself, learned from N.K. Premachandran when he spoke in the Parliament. The leaders also thanked Om Birla for conducting smooth proceedings in the Parliament.
The Winter Session of Parliament, 2025 concluded on December 19, 2025 after having 15 sittings over a 19 day period. A total of 10 bills were introduced in the Parliament, out of which 8 Bills were passed. The important Bills passed in the Parliament includes: VB G-RAM-G Bill 2025 (Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)), the SHANTI Bill 2025 (Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India), Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws), The Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, and the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025.
Important discussions took place during this session, including discussion on Electoral Rolls, National Air Pollution Crisis, discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram among others. A heated debate arose between the Government and the Opposition on various Bills, such as the VB G-RAM-G Bill, Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Bill, and Viksit Bharat Shiksha Bill among others. The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, has been sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for further scrutiny.
Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday, December 18, 2025 had requested for an appointment with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, during Lok Sabha’s Question Hour. She said that she had been seeking an appointment since June, and she had to talk about pressing issues of her constituency Wayanad. The Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari responded by saying that she could visit him as early as after the conclusion of the Question Hour. Nitin Gadkari also said that she need not take any appointment for a meeting, his doors were always open for her.
Later on in the same day, Priyanka Gandhi met Nitin Gadkari at his chamber in the Parliament. She discussed the rising concern over highway landslides in Wayanad and urged that all the pending road construction works be taken up without further delay. In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said that: “He (Nitin Gadkari) was kind enough to hear my concerns and get an update from the relevant officers. I sincerely hope these pressing issues which directly affect people’s safety and daily lives, will receive the attention and urgency they deserve.”
