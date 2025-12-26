Sun Pharma’s Taro Recalls Over 17,000 Units of Antifungal Shampoo in US: FDA

New Delhi, Dec 25: Sun Pharma’s US arm, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, has recalled more than 17,000 units of antifungal over manufacturing issues, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has said.

The Ciclopirox Shampoo -- an antifungal medication that treats seborrheic dermatitis (a condition that causes dry, flaky, and itchy skin) -- is being recalled due to “failed impurity/degradation specifications”, the USFDA said, in its latest Enforcement Report.

The Class II nationwide recall of 17,664 units of the Ciclopirox Shampoo was initiated by the company on December 9.

The USFDA defines a Class-II recall as a violative product whose use, or exposure to, may lead to temporary or medically reversible health consequences, or when the likelihood of serious adverse health outcomes is minimal.

Taro is a private company and wholly owned by Sun Pharma. The Israel-based company was acquired by Sun Pharma in a deal valued at $347.73 million last year.

Sun Pharma has been the majority shareholder of Taro since 2010.